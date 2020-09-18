National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020 Second Test result will be declared in a few minutes today, September 18. All the students who had appeared for the NATA Second Test can check the result on the official website, nata.in.

The result was expected to be declared on Thursday but was postponed and will be released today. Students can now check the rank and response sheet on the official website once the result is out.

The first test result was declared on September 4. The second test is conducted for candidates who could not participate in the first test for any reasons. The Second Test was conducted on September 12.

How to check NATA 2020 result: