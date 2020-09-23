Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 Tier I exam for leftover candidates from October 12 to October 26 and JE 2019 Paper I exam from October 27 to October 31. This is based on the latest examination calendar released by the Commission.

The month of November will witness multiple exams including CGL 2019 Tier II exam scheduled for November 2 to November 5, Phase VIII Selection Post from November 6 to November 11, Steno 2019 exam from November 16 to 18, JHT 2020 Paper I on November 19, CGL 2019 Tier III on November 22, SI for Delhi Police and CAPF 2020 from November 23 to 26, and Constable Delhi Police 2020 exam from November 27 to December 14.

Multiple exams have been postponed or delayed due to the COVID-19 situation and the resultant lockdown. Thus, the Commission seems to be conducting multiple exams within a short duration to compensate for the loss of time.

The complete schedule can be accessed on the official website, ssc.nic.in, or on this direct link.

The exam calendar has details of exams spanning from October 2020 to August 2021.