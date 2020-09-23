Calcutta University has declared the 2019 BA and BSc 1st semester examination result today, September 23.

All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website, wbresults.nic.in.

The Semester 1 results for BA and BSc courses were declared for Honours, General, and Major course types under CBCS and is available now on the website.

Here is the direct link to check the BA and BSc 1st Sem result.

How to check Calcutta University result: