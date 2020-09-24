West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board (WBJEEB) will declare the second allotment result for the WBJEE 2020 counselling process today, September 24. All the candidates who have registered to participate in the WBJEE 2020 counselling process can check the 2nd allotment result on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

The seat acceptance and payment of provisional admission fees based on the second allotment result need to be fulfilled on or before September 29, 2020. In-cycle upgradation will be done on October 1 and admission fees must be paid before October 3.

Here are the details of the vacancies in various colleges after the 1st allotment result.

The first allotment result was declared on August 31 and the admission process based on the allotment result was conducted until September 5.

This year there will be three allotment rounds. The third allotment result is scheduled to be released on October 19.

Here is the direct link to access the WBJEE 2020 counselling website.

WBJEE 2020 result was declared on August 7. WBJEE is conducted for admissions for undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutions in the state of West Bengal

The counselling process for the WBJEE 2020 began on August 12 and the registration for the first round went on until August 25. All the necessary documents had to be uploaded by August 26.