National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again allowed NEET UG 2020 candidates to make corrections in their application. The link to make corrections was activated yesterday, September 23, and the last day to make these corrections is September 30 (5.00 pm) which can be done on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in.

NEET UG 2020 exam was conducted on September 13 in which around 15 lakh candidates had applied to participate. The facility to correction after the exam is being provided as candidates had faced hardship during previous correction windows.

The notification regarding the opening of the correction facility said that candidates can make changes in Mother’s Name, Father’s Name, Gender, Category, Person with Disability, State Code of Eligibility, and Nationality.

Here is the direct link to begin the application correction process.

Here is the direct link to check the NEET UG correction facility notification.

NEET UG exam is conducted for admissions to various medical and dental courses offered at various institutions throughout the country. This year even AIIMS and JIPMER will be conducting their admission process based on NEET scores.

Yesterday it was reported that the NEET UG 2020 examination result will be declared before October 12 and the answer keys is expected to released before September 28 on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in.