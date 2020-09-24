Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said today in the Supreme Court that they will be declaring the compartment result this year before October 10, reports Times of India. Earlier the board had informed to the court that the result might take around 4 weeks but now the timeline has been reduced substantially.

Supreme Court on Septmeber 22 had asked the UGC and CBSE to work in tandem with regard to the result date and university admission cut-off dates so that students appearing for the compartment exam do not miss on the opportunity to participate in the admission process.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar & Sanjiv Khanna noted that due to the exceptional circumstances both the agencies should work closely regarding formulating an academic calendar that can accommodate students appearing for the compartment exam. The board is conducting the compartment exam from September 22 to September 29.

The bench was hearing a plea in which the petitioner had argued the calendar released by UGC does not give room for students appearing in the compartment exam to apply for admissions to colleges. The application cut-off dates for most colleges are before the expected date of compartment exam results.

UGC had said in the previous hearing that the annual academic calendar had already been prepared and university must stop accepting applications by October 30. Now that the CBSE will be declaring the result much before, this gives students an ample time to participate in the admission process.

More than 2 lakh students are appearing for the compartment/improvement exam this year under CBSE board. The exam began on September 22 and will be conducted until September 29.