National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer keys for the NEET UG 2020 examination on September 26. All the candidates who had participated in the NEET UG exam can download the answer keys from the official website, ntaneet.nic.in.

The link to raise objections against the answers has not been activated yet. The notification for the answer keys said that the objections will be invited in the near future and candidates are suggested to wait until the process begins to raise any challenge.

Here is the direct link to check the NEET UG 2020 answer keys.

The official notification for the answer keys says, “The candidates are advised to go through the same and keep themselves ready for challenges of the Draft Answer Keys which will be published shortly.”

NEET UG 2020 exam was conducted on September 13 after multiple postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam is conducted for admissions to various medical and dental colleges for undergraduate course throughout the country including AIIMS and JIPMER.

How to check NEET UG answer keys: