Kerala HSCAP has released the Second Allotment result for the 2020 Plus One admission today, September 28. All the students who have applied to appear for the counselling process can check the official website for the allotment result, hscap.kerala.gov.in.

The website issued separate links for Second Allotment and Sports Second Allotment details. The link for allotment result can be accessed by clicking on the candidate log-in button on the left panel. The detailed admission process based on the second allotment is also available and candidates are suggested to go through them carefully.

Here is the direct link to access the HSCAP 2020 Second allotment details:

The trial allotment result for the HSCAP 2020 admission was released on September 5. HSCAP is a single-window admission process for Class XI admission. The application process began on July 29 and went on throughout the month of August.

How to check HSCAP 2020 Admission Second Allotment result: