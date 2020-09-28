Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has declared the Assam CEE 2020 result today, September 28. All the students can check the result and can access their rank card on the official websites, astu.ac.in and formonline.net/ASTU2020/

Now that the rank card has been issued, counselling details for admission will be available soon on the official website.

Here is the direct link to check the ASTU Assam CEE rank.

ASTU had conducted the Assam CEE exam on September 20 and had issued the answer keys on the same day. Assam CEE exam is conducted for admissions to various engineering colleges in the state of Assam.

How to check Assam CEE 2020 result: