Maharashtra CET Cell has released the MHT-CET admit card for the PCM group candidates today, September 28. All the candidates who have applied to appear from the PCM group for the MHT-CET 2020 exam can download the admit card from the official website, mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2020 exam is being conducted from October 1 to October 20. The PCG group examinations are scheduled to be conducted from October 1 to October 9 and PCM from October 12 to October 20. The hall ticket for the PCB group has already been released.

Here is the direct link to download the MHT-CET 2020 hall ticket.

Candidates should check their admit card for exact date, time, and venue of the exam. The hall ticket will also have details of COVID-19 precaution and instructions that candidates must follow before and during the exam.

More than 5.3 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the MHT CET 2020 examination. For the Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) group, around 2.8 lakh students have registered and for the Physics-Chemistry-Mathematics (PCM) group 2.5 lakh students have registered.

How to download the MHT-CET 2020 admit card: