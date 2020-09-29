MHT-CET hall ticket for PCM group released; check here for direct link
The PCM Group MHT-CET exam will be conducted from October 12 to October 20.
Maharashtra CET Cell has released the MHT-CET admit card for the PCM group candidates today, September 28. All the candidates who have applied to appear from the PCM group for the MHT-CET 2020 exam can download the admit card from the official website, mahacet.org.
MHT CET 2020 exam is being conducted from October 1 to October 20. The PCG group examinations are scheduled to be conducted from October 1 to October 9 and PCM from October 12 to October 20. The hall ticket for the PCB group has already been released.
Here is the direct link to download the MHT-CET 2020 hall ticket.
Candidates should check their admit card for exact date, time, and venue of the exam. The hall ticket will also have details of COVID-19 precaution and instructions that candidates must follow before and during the exam.
More than 5.3 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the MHT CET 2020 examination. For the Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) group, around 2.8 lakh students have registered and for the Physics-Chemistry-Mathematics (PCM) group 2.5 lakh students have registered.
How to download the MHT-CET 2020 admit card:
- Visit the Maharashtra CET Cell website.
- Click on the MHT-CET 2020 exam link available on the left panel.
- Click on the link to download the hall ticket
- Enter the log-in details on the relevant field and submit.
- The admit card can be accessed which can be downloaded and printed out.