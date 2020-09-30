SAMS Odisha has released the hall ticket for the CPET 2020 or Common PG Entrance Test 2020 today, September 30. All the candidates who are scheduled to appear for the Odisha CPET 2020 exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, samsodisha.gov.in.

CPET 2020 exam will be conducted for admissions to various PG programmes offered at various institutions in the state. The CPET exam will be conducted from October 12 to October 22. The detailed schedule is available in this direct link.

Here is the direct link to access the CPET 2020 hall ticket.

Candidates are suggested to check the hall ticket carefully for exam venue, time, date, and COVID-19 related instructions. The CPET 2020 scores will be released on November 2 and the ranks will be released on November 7.

How to download CPET 2020 hall ticket: