Telangana DOST second allotment result for the admission to degree courses is scheduled to be issued today, October 1. All the students who have applied to participate in the admissions process can check the allotment result on the official website, dost.cgg.gov.in.

The online reporting, which involves online payment of college fee/ seat reservation fee, based on the 2nd allotment result must be done on or before October 6. The whole process can be completed on the website itself.

The students who could not secure admission or participate in the first and second round can also start the registration process for the 3rd round from today. The process is expected to begin after the release of the allotment result. The 3rd allotment result will be declared on October 10.

The first allotment result and the revised counselling schedule under the TS DOST was issued on September 21. The admission process based on the first allotment was done from September 21 to September 27.

This year the admission process will be done online due to the COVID-19 situation. The notification for the DOST or Degree Online Services, Telangana was released on August 20 and the registration process for the first round was conducted from August 24 to September 9.

The admission process is being conducted for six universities in state for various degree courses offered in them. Students are suggested to go through the FAQs. registration details, and other information regarding the DOST process before proceeding with the application.