Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSSA) has activated the link for registration and choice filling to participate in the admission process for the IIT and other prominent institutes . All the candidates who are eligible to participate in the process can register on the official website, josaa.nic.in.

The registration and choice filling process will go on until October 15. Two mock seat allocations will be released on October 12 and October 14 based on the choices filled by the candidates which will help candidates make necessary changes in their choices. The first allotment result will be declared on October 17.

Here is the direct link to start the JoSAA 2020 registration process.

Here is the direct link to check the JoSAA 2020 counselling schedule.

JEE Advanced 2020 results were declared yesterday and candidates who have cleared the exam are eligible to participate in the IIT admission process. This year there are some changes in the JoSAA admission process including six rounds of allotment instead of the usual seven to make up for the lost time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The candidates who are allocated seats can fulfil the formalities online this year. Until last year, candidates had to fulfill the process by showing up to the institute. JoSAA-2020 Registration process is mandatory for any qualified candidate interested in joining any of the IITs, NITs, IIITs (Triple-I-Ts) and Other-GFTIs (within the purview of JoSAA-2020).