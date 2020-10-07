Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Courses (BSTC) or Pre-D.El.Ed entrance examination result is expected to be released today, October 7, according to the Times of India. All the candidates who had appeared for the Pre-D.El.Ed entrance exam 2020 can check the result on the official website, predeled.com and predeled.in.

The result is expected to be released at around 4.00 pm. After the release of the result, the registration process for the counselling for successful candidates will be initiated. The registration process must be completed before October 15 to participate in the counselling, adds the report.

The Rajasthan BSTC or Pre-D.El.Ed 2020 examination was conducted on August 31 from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm in an offline mode. The exam this year had to be postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

The exam is conducted for admissions to various teacher training courses for elementary education offered in the state of Rajasthan. The courses are offered in two categories, one General and another for Sanskrit.