Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the 1st allotment result for the KEAM 2020 examination on October 7. The allotment result and details of the cut-off marks for admission at various institutions can be accessed on on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

All the candidates should visit the KEAM website and log-in with the credentials to complete the admission process if they are eligible to get admissions at their choice of institute before the deadline.

Here is the direct link to access the first phase allotment and last rank details.

Here is the direct link to access the KEAM 2020 homepage.

The trial allotment result for the KEAM 2020 was released on October 4. It should be noted that the CEE Kerala has not announced any official date for the release of the 1st allotment result. Students are suggested to keep checking the official website for any updates.

CEE Kerala had declared the KEAM scores on September 9 and asked students to submit their Plus Two scores before September 16. After compilation of scores and Plus Two marks, the KEAM 2020 rank was released on September 24.

The results statement had said that of the 71,742 students had appeared for the Engineering Entrance Examination, and 565,99 students qualified under Engineering Stream. For the Pharmacy stream, 52145 students had appeared for Paper I, 44390 students have qualified under Pharmacy stream. (Paper I of the Engineering Entrance Examination).