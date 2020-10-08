Directorate of Technical Education, Assam, has declared the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2020 result today, October 8. The result was announced yesterday and the link to check the result was activated today at around 12.00 noon on the official website, dte.assam.gov.in.

DTE Assam had conducted the PAT 2020 examination on October 3 and the result is now available for candidates to check. The counselling details and timeline will be revealed later on the website and on various newspapers.

Here is the direct link to check the DTE Assam PAT 2020 result.

The PAT exam is conducted for admissions to various colleges offered Polytechnic and Diploma in Engineering courses in the state of Assam. Candidates who have cleared the exam will need upload the documents on the website, link for which will be activated soon.

How to check DTE Assam PAT 2020 result: