Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (SCHE) has declared the AP EAMCET 2020 results today, October 10. The official website has been down since morning, but the Manabadi website has activated the links to check the EAMCET Engineering and EAMCET Medical/Agriculture results. Candidates can check the results at manabadi.co.in.

Vavillapalli Sainath has topped in the Engineering Stream results, reports NDTV. Around 1,56 lakh candidates had appeared in AP EAMCET this year and 1,33 lakh cleared it. The pass percentage this year for the AP EAMCET is 84.78%, adds the report.

Here are the direct links to check AP EAMCET 2020 results:

SCHE had conducted the EAMCET 2020 examination from September 17 to September 24 and the answer keys for the same have already been revealed. The EAMCET exams were delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown.

The counselling details based on the EAMCET 2020 results will begin soon. Students should keep checking the official AP EAMCET website for details on the counselling process and timeline.

This common admission test is conducted for admissions to various engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses offered in the institutions affiliated with the state of Andhra Pradesh. This year the SCHE conducted the exam along with JNTUK, Kakinada.

How to check the AP EAMCET 2020 result: