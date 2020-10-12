Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has postponed the TS EACMET 2020 counselling process, reports the Times of India. The counselling process was scheduled to begin on October 9 but will now begin on October 18.

The registration process to participate in the TS EAMCET counselling process will begin on October 18 and will end on October 22. The first allotment result will be declared on October 24 and admission process based on the allotment should be completed by October 28.

JNTU Hyderabad and TSCHE had announced the TS EAMCET 2020 result on October 6 in which around 76% of the total registered candidates had cleared the exam. Sai Teja bagged the first position followed by Yeshwant Sai and Venkata Krishna in the second and third positions, respectively, adds the report.

The EAMCET exam for the engineering stream was conducted on September 9, 10, 11, and 14, and for Agriculture and Medicine on September 28 and 29.

The EAMCET exam is conducted for admissions to various professional courses offered on Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.) courses provided in the state of Telangana. This year the exam had to be postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 situation.

This year the exam is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2020-2021.