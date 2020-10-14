The Consortium of National Law Universities will be releasing the third and final allotment result based on the CLAT 2020 merit list today, October 14. All the candidates who have applied to participate in the counselling process can check the allotment result at around 10.00 am on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The admission process based on the third allotment needs to be completed before October 15 (10.00 am). Candidates can either accept and lock their seats or exit the counselling/admission process before October 15.

Candidates can go through full details of what needs to be done after allotment in this direct link. Respective NLUs will conduct the document verification and admission process at their end for candidates who accept and lock their seats. The NLUs will also update the details online whether the candidate has been accepted or not.

The first allotment result was issued on October 9 and the second allotment result was released on October 11. This is the final allotment round that the Consortium will conduct.

The CLAT exam and counselling is conducted for admissions to various National Law Universities across the country. The CLAT exam was conducted on September 28 and the result was declared on October 5