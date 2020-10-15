The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University or JNTU Kakinada and AP SCHE has released the AP EAMCET 2020 rank cards today on their official website, sche.ap.gov.in. The students can check the AP EAMCET 2020 rank cards by logging in with their registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth .

AP EAMCET engineering exam was held from September 17 to 18 and 21 to 23 (Engineering) and September 23 to 25, 2020 (Agriculture). The result for the same was released on October 10.

Here is the direct link to check the AP EAMCET 2020 rank card.

This year, around three lakh students took the AP EAMCET 2020 exams. In the engineering exam, 84.78% candidates qualified while 91.77% students qualified in the agriculture exam. The AP EAMCET qualifying percentage rose in 2020.

This common admission test is conducted for admissions to various engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses offered in the institutions affiliated with the state of Andhra Pradesh. This year the SCHE conducted the exam along with JNTUK, Kakinada.