National Testing Agency or NTA conducted the second phase of NEET UG 2020 examination successfully on October 14. Now the result for the NEET UG 2020 exam will be declared tomorrow, October 16, on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in.

The second phase of the exam was conducted for around 2 lakh candidates who could not appear for the exam on September 13 either due to COVID-19 infection or were residing in a containment zone. The advisory issued in September by the ministry had said that such candidates cannot participate in the exam.

NTA approached the Supreme Court on October 12 stating that the agency wants to conduct exams for such candidates on October 14 for which the Court gave its consent. The result for the exam was expected on October 12 but was pushed for October 16 due to this action.

Once the NEET UG result is declared, MCC counselling details for all-India quota and state-wise counselling details will be released. NEET UG exam is conducted for admissions to various medical and dental undergraduate courses across the country including the AIIMS and JIPMER.

This year the exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 3 but was postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdoown. The first phase of the exam was finally conducted on September 13.