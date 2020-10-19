Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE) has released the counselling schedule for the AP EAMCET 2020. The AP EAMCET 2020 counselling process begins on October 23 and will go on until October 27 on the official website, apeamcet.nic.in.

Candidates should pay the registration fees of Rs. 1200 for OC and BC candidates and Rs. 600 for SC and ST candidates to participate in the counselling process. The link to pay the fees for the first 20,000 ranked candidates will open on October 23.

After the payment of the registration fees, candidates have to attend certificate verification at nearest HLC and after verification they have to proceed for option entry. Candidates with ranks 20001 to 50000 can register on October 24, rank 50001 to 80000 on October 25, rank 80001 to 110000 on October 26, and rank 110001 to last rank on October 27.

Here is the direct link to check the full notification for AP EAMCET 2020 counselling process.

Candidates should go through the counselling notification to get more acquainted with the process of participating in the counselling and getting the certificate verification done.

AP EAMCET Engineering exam was held from September 17 to 18 and 21 to 23 (Engineering) and September 23 to 25, 2020 (Agriculture). The result for the same was released on October 10. The rank card for the exam was released on October 14.

This year, around three lakh students took the AP EAMCET 2020 exams. In the engineering exam, 84.78% candidates qualified while 91.77% students qualified in the agriculture exam. The AP EAMCET qualifying percentage rose in 2020.