Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University or AKTU has activated the link for candidates to register for the 1st round of UPSEE 2020 counselling process today at around 3.00 pm. The registration process for participating in the counselling process was supposed to initially begin at 2.00 pm but later the time was changed to 3.00 pm.

The last day to register to participate in the first round of counselling is October 22. This year there will be six rounds of allotment and the counselling process will go on until December 5. The first allotment result will be declared on October 26.

Here is the direct link to begin the UPSEE 2020 counselling registration process.

UPSEE 2020 result was declared on October 15. Along with the result, the counselling details and schedule was released. The full details of the counselling schedule is available on the official website.

Here is the direct link to check the UPSEE 2020 counselling details and schedule.

UPSEE is an entrance exam conducted for admissions to degree level engineering institutions and other professional colleges in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The authority to conduct the exam lies with Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.

Candidates are suggested to go through the counselling instructions carefully for full details on the counselling before proceeding with the registration.

Here is the schedule for the first round of UPSEE 2020 Counselling: