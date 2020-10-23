Andhra Pradesh EAMCET or AP EAMCET 2020 counselling process for admissions to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses begins from today, October 23. The registration, payment of counselling fees, and document verification for the first 20,000 rank holders will be done today.

AP EAMCET 2020 is entrance conducted for admissions to various professional courses on Engineering, Pharmacy, and Agriculture provided in the state of AP. The rank card for AP EAMCET was released on October 14 and now the counselling process begins today. The details and schedule of the allotment process will be revealed in the near future.

Once the candidates manage to get their certificates verified at HLCs, they will be provided with a password to log-in and lock their choices of college. The certificate verification process will be conducted every day until October 27. The full schedule can be accessed in this link.

Candidates have to pay the processing fees and once the fees is paid, online verification of certificates can be done. For candidates who do not complete the online verification, they will have to visit the helpline centres to finish the verification. Full details of the steps is available on this direct link.

The AP EAMCET 2020 results had been announced on October 10. This year, around three lakh students took the AP EAMCET 2020 exams. In the engineering exam, 84.78% candidates qualified while 91.77% students qualified in the agriculture exam. AP EAMCET exam was held from September 17 to September 25, 2020,