Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has released the rank list for the purpose of 2020 UG admissions for courses offered at various institutions affiliated to the university. The TNAU rank list for this year can be accessed on the official website, tnauonline.in.

The rank list contains names of more than 31,000 candidates who have applied to participate in the admission process for various BSc courses offered by the university. The cut-off this year has been 199.5

Here is the direct link to access the TNAU rank list for 2020.

NDTV informs that the university has received more than 50,000 applications this year for 10 UG programmes in 28 affiliated colleges. The details of the counselling will be released soon. The candidates should keep checking the official website regularly for any latest updates.

How to check TNAU 2020 UG rank list: