Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) will end the application process for the 2020 Constable recruitment today, October 26. All interested candidates who have not applied yet for the recruitment drive should do soon on the official website, tnusrbonline.org.

TNUSRB had released the recruitment notification for Constable position on September 17 for 10,908 positions and the application for the recruitment began from September 26. The breakdown of vacancies are as follows:

Name of the Position Number of Vacancies Police Constable (Armed Forces) 3,784 Police Constable (Special Force) 6,574 Fireman 458 Jail Warden 119

The candidates must be below 26 years old with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates who come from the reserved category. The candidates must have completed the 10th class to be eligible to apply.

The selection process will involve three stages with the first round being a written exam followed by a physical measurement test/physical efficiency test round and viva-vice before the final selection. The preliminary exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in December 2020.

Interested candidates are suggested to check the official notification and brochure for more details on eligibility, qualification, selection process, reservation policy, vacancy breakdown among others before proceeding with the application.

