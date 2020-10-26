Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has once again opened the application process under the CRP RRB IX 2020 for the position of Office Assistant and Officer Scale 1. The application process began today and the last day to apply for the position is November 9 on the official website, ibps.in

It should be noted that the preliminary exam for both these recruitment drive has already been conducted. IBPS will conduct the preliminary exam once again for the new applicant. The preliminary exam for Office Assistant position will be held on December 31 and for Officer Scale I position on January 2 and January 4, 2021.

The notification for the supplementary application process said that the candidates who would attain eligibility by November 9 can apply or candidates who could not apply in the first phase of the application. Those who had applied and had been invited in the preliminary exam must not apply again.

Here are the direct links to begin the application process.

The first phase of application process was conducted from June 30 to July 21 for the positions of Office Assistant and Officer Scale I, II, and III. The preliminary examination for the position of the position of Office Assistant and Officer Scale III was conducted in the months of September and October 2020.

Here is the direct link to access the IBPS 2020 RRB recruitment notification.

Interested candidates are advised to go through the official notification carefully for more information on breakdown of vacancy, important dates, application and selection process, reservation policy, qualifications and eligibility among others.