Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TN DGE) will be declaring the 11th supplementary examination result today, according to Times of India. The result, once declared, can be accessed on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

The 11th supplementary examination result will be coming out at around 2.00 pm. The supplementary exam was conducted in the month of September and now the result will be coming out.

The 10th and 12th supplementary exam results were declared on October 28. Around 10,000 students had appeared for the supplementary exam from class 10th and around 50,000 from class 12th.

TN DGE had declared the 11th or Plus One result on July 31. Students managed to score a pass percentage of 96% this year on the Plus One exam. Girls scored a pass percentage of 97.5% and performed better than boys who scored 94.4%. The overall pass percentage had improved by 1 percentage points compared to 2019.