The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Karnataka had declared the even semester April-May 2020 exam results for BTELINX 2020 Diploma courses on Thursday, October 29. The website to check the result had been down since then but has started working now.

All the students who had appeared for either the 2nd, 4th, or the 6th-semester exams can check the result on the official website, bteresults.net.

Here is the direct link to check the BTELINX Karnataka April-May 2020 result

It was reported on Thursday that the result will be released at 3.00 pm on Thursday; however, the official website was out of reach since then.

Students can now check the result by entering their roll number and other details on the official website.

How to check the BTELINX 2020 result: