The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka ( COMEDK ) has released the final answer key for the Under Graduate Entrance Test 2024 (UGET 2024) today, May 21. Eligible candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website www.comedk.org .

The Rank/Score cards of the COMEDK UGET 2024 exam are scheduled to be released on May 24 at 2.00 PM. The exam was conducted on May 12 in three shifts — 8.30 AM to 11.30 AM, 1.00 PM to 4.00 PM and 5.30 PM to 8.30 PM. COMEDK UGET 2024 is being conducted for admissions into 150 engineering colleges in Karnataka.

“Publishing Final Answer keys -12 NOON, May 21. Rank/ Score Cards - May 24, 2.00 PM,” reads the notification. The Provisional answer key was released on May 14 and objections were invited against the released answer key till May 16. The final answer key has been prepared taking valid objections into consideration and the results will be calculated on the basis of the final answer key.

Steps to download COMEDK UGET answer key 2024

Visit the official website www.comedk.org On the homepage, click on ‘Login’ Key in your registration details, captcha and submit Click on the link to View/Download answer key Check, download a copy and take a printout of the answer key

