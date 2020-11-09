Uttar Pradesh NEET 2020 UG counselling process is underway and the list of candidates registered to participate in the UP NEET 2020 counselling is expected to be issued today. The candidates can check if they have made it to the list of registered candidates on the official website, upneet.gov.in.

The UP NEET counselling process began on on November 5 and the document verification process began on November 6. The last day to register to participate in the UP NEET 2020 counselling was November 8 and the last day to get the documents verified is today, November 9, after which the list of registered candidates will be released.

After the verification process is completed, choice filling process on the official website can be done until November 10. The allotment result is expected to be released on November 11 and November 12 and admission process based on the allotment can be done until November 18.

Here is the direct link to access the UP NEET 2020 Counselling schedule.

The schedule for the UP NEET 2020 was released in the first week of November for admissions to various MBBS and BDS courses offered in state of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates are suggested to keep checking the official website for more details regarding the UP NEET 2020 counselling process.