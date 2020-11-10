Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the 2019 Bihar Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET) admit card on November 9. All the candidates who have cleared the written exam for the recruitment can download the PST admit card from the official website, csbc.bihar.nic.in.

In a notification released on November 4, the CSBC had said that the PST round for the Constable recruitment will be conducted from December 7, 2020 to January 30, 2021. Candidates should check their admit card for details regarding PST date, time, and venue along with COVID-19 related instructions.

Here is the direct link to check the CSBC Bihar 2019 Constable PST admit card.

The CSBC had conducted the written exam for the recruitment on January 12 and March 8 and the result was declared on June 8. More than 11 lakh candidates had applied to appear for the written exam. A total number of 58,264 candidates have cleared the written exam round and will now appear for the PST round.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 11,880 vacancies and the application process for the same was conducted in the month of October 2019. The candidates are recommended to keep checking the official website for future updates.

How to check CSBC 2019 Constable PST admit card: