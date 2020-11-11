Human Resources Corporate Headquarters, J&K Bank, Srinagar will release the Admit Card for the Preliminary Examination for the post of Probationary Officers today. Candidates who have applied for PO Posts can download the Admit Card online once it’s released on the J&K Bank official website www.jkbank.com.

The J&K Bank had released its recruitment notification on June 1 this year for the post of Probationary Officers and Banking Associates. In a notification released on November 5, the bank said that it will conduct the online preliminary examination for the PO posts on November 25, 27, 28, 29 and on December 1, 2020, and call letters will be released today.

Here is the Detailed Notification on recruitment of Probationary Officer.

About the exam

Candidates have to qualify in each of the three online tests — English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability — by securing cut off marks to be decided by J&K Bank. There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate; there will be no penalty for that question.

Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test and also a minimum total score to be considered to be shortlisted for the interview. Depending on the number of vacancies available, cut-offs will be decided and candidates will be shortlisted for interview. Prior to the completion of the interview process, scores obtained in the online Mains examination will not be shared with the candidates shortlisted for interview.

How to download J&K Bank 2020 PO Recruitment call letter: