Uttar Pradesh NEET 2020 Counselling allotment result has been released today, November 12. All the candidates who have registered to participate in the counseling can check the allotment result on the official website, upneet.gov.in.

The admission process based on the allotment result must be done on or before November 18. It should be noted that it is a public holiday on November 14 and November 15. The UP NEET counselling process began on November 5 and the document verification process began on November 6.

Here is the direct link to access the UP NEET 2020 allotment result.

The UP NEET 2020 merit list for counselling was released on November 9. The schedule for the UP NEET 2020 was released in the first week of November for admissions to various MBBS and BDS courses offered in state of Uttar Pradesh.

How to check UP NEET 2020 allotment result:

Visit the UP NEET official website. Under the ‘Counselling’ tab, click on the ‘Counselling Result’ link. Enter the log-in details and submit. The allotment result will be displayed.

UP NEET UG counselling is conducted based on the NEET UG 2020 examination which was conducted on September 23 and the result for the exam was released on October 17. The top positions in the merit list were grabbed by Soyeb Aftab from Odisha and Akanksha Singh from Delhi with 720 marks each.

A total number 771,500 candidates or 56.44% of candidates who had appeared for the exam cleared it and are now eligible to participate in the counselling process.

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts counselling for 15% All-india quota and for institutions affiliated to central government. Each states conducts its own counselling for the remaining seats and private medical colleges.