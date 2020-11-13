West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) is expected to release the WB NEET 2020 merit list today, November 13. All the candidates can check the merit list for admissions to various MBBS and BDS courses offered in the state on the official website, wbmcc.nic.in.

The first allotment result will be released on November 16. Candidates will be required to report physically in person to the allotted institutes with the fee, documents and admission bond between 10 am of November 17 and 4 pm of November 18, 2020.

“Further rounds of the counselling schedule shall be informed in the counselling website wbmcc.nic.in. The candidates are requested to frequently visit the said website for further information,” an official statement said.

WBMCC had closed the registration for partaking in the WB NEET counselling yesterday, November 12. The choice filling and locking process also ended yesterday on the officail website.

West Bengal counselling process is done for admissions to various undergraduate medical courses offered at various government and private colleges in the state. The counselling process consists of enrollment and online fee payment; publication of seat matrix - round 1; registration, choice filling and locking of choices; seat allotment process – round 1; result publication - round 1; reporting for admission at the allotted institution – round 1 and subsequent rounds as per the availability of seats.