The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last day for correction of choice of city from which a candidate wants to appear in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2020. The candidates who wish to change, if required, their examination city preference online can do so till November 26. The CTET which was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic will be held on January 31, 2021.

The last day for correction of city preference was November 16, although in a notice later that day, CBSE cited “administrative reasons” for the extension. The Board had expanded the list of exam centres from 112 to 135 cities.

The 23 new cities added to the list are Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Begusarai, Gopalganj, Purnia, Rohtas, Sagarsa, Saran, Bhilai/Durg, Bilaspur, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ludhiana, Ambedkar Nagar, Bijnor, Bulandshahar, Deoria, Mainpuri, Gonda, Pratapgarh, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur and Udham Singh Nagar.

The full list of cities where CTET 2020 will be conducted is available on the CTET website www.ctet.nic.in or at the link here. Candidates can update their choice of city by visiting the CTET website and clicking on the ‘Exam City Correction’ tab mentioned at the bottom of the homepage and signing into your account using the application number and password.

In a notice earlier this month, the CBSE said the expansion of the city list is done after a large number of requests were received from candidates for change of option for their examination city as they have shifted their place of residence due to the Covid-19 crisis. The Board had activated the link for candidates to change their exam centres on November 7.

“Every effort will be made to accommodate the candidates in the cities opted by them but if the situation arises, they can be allotted any city other than the four cities opted by the candidates,” the CBSE has stated.

CBSE conducts CTET examination to certify the eligibility for candidates to teach at schools affiliated with CBSE. The CTET exam consists of two papers in which Paper I certifies eligibility for Class I to Class V and Paper II from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have an option to appear for either one of the papers or both the papers.