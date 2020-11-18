Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune, has released the new dates for the MH-SET 2020 examination. The examination will be conducted on December 27 and further details will be released soon on the official website, setexam.unipune.ac.in.

The exam was scheduled to be conducted on June 28 but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown in Maharashtra.

Here is the direct link to access the MH-SET 2020 exam date announcement notification.

MH-SET examination is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to apply for the Assistant Professor positions at various colleges and universities in the state of Maharashtra. The exam will be conducted on 32 subjects and the candidate must have a master’s degree in the relevant subject. The details of the subject can be accessed in this link.

The MH-SET 2020 exam will be conducted based on syllabi of UGC.NET which have been updated and uploaded on the UGC website https://www.ugcnetonline.in/ with the link ‘Updated syllabi’ except for the subjects Life Science, Chemical Science, Physical Science, Mathematical Science, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean & Planetary Science. The updated syllabi are also available on the website http://setexam.unipune.ac.in.

The test will consist of two papers. All the two papers will consist of only objective type questions and will be held on the day of Examination in two separate sessions without break. Paper-I shall be of general nature, intended to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate.

Paper-II shall consist of 100 objective type compulsory questions, (except mathematical science) based on the subject selected by the candidate. Each question will carry two marks. In Mathematical Science, a student has to attempt all questions (100) either from Sections I & II or from Sections I & III only.