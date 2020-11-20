Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the registration process for the 2nd round of NEET-UG 2020 counselling today, November 20. All the candidates can register to participate in the second round of MCC Counselling on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The registration process was supposed to begin on November 18 but was postponed ‘due to seats reserved for Wards of Insured Persons (IP Quota) being added in the seat matrix of Round-2 and resultant revision of seat matrix,’ says the notification.

The change in the beginning of the registration process is expected to also expect the remaining 2nd round schedule, details of which is also expected to be released today.

This year the counselling will be done in three rounds and will go on until December 26. The final round will be a mop-up round. The remaining seats’ counselling will be done by respective states and candidates are requested to keep an eye on the state counselling website for updates regarding the same.

Here is the direct link to access the new NEET 2020 MCC counselling schedule.

MCC is responsible for conducting counselling under the NEET UG exam for 15% of all-India quota seats, Institutional Quota/ Domicile (internal candidates) of Central Universities (Aligarh Muslim University/ Banaras Hindu University/ University of Delhi/Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi), (wards of ESIC insured persons) seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation and Armed Forces Medical College, Pune.

NTA had declared the NEET 2020 result on October 17. A total number 771,500 candidates or 56.44% of candidates who had appeared for the exam cleared it and are now eligible to participate in the counselling process.