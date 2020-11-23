Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will be declaring the mock allotment result as part of the NEET-UG 2020 Counselling for the state. The mock allotment result will be declared at 11.00 am and the process to change or delete or add one’s option or choice can be done from 11.00 until tomorrow, November 24, 11.00 am on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

The process of entering options for the Karnataka NEET UG 2020 was extended until November 22. The first allotment result is scheduled to be declared tomorrow at 8.00 pm and payment of admission fees and uploading of documents online can be done from November 25 to November 26 (1.00 pm).

The original documents must be submitted in person at the KEA, Bengaluru, on or before November 28 (1.00 pm). One must report to their allotted colleges on or before November 28 (4.00 pm).

Here is the direct link to access the first round of Karnataka NEET UG 2020 schedule.

The counselling process is being conducted for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses and other medical undergraduate degree offered in the state of Karnataka. The round 2 counselling schedule will be released in the near future on the official website.

The counselling is done based on the NEET UG 2020 exam which was conducted on September 23 and the result for which was released on October 17. Students and candidates are requested to keep checking the official website for further updates regarding the NEET UG Counselling.