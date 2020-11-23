Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has announced the first allotment result for the special round of counselling for engineering admission. The allotment result is available on CSAB’s official website, csab.nic.in.

The result was initially expected to be released on November 20 but was delayed due to an extension of registration and choice filling deadline.

To check the seat allotment result, the candidate needs to enter the JEE (Main) 2020 Application Number, password and a security pin.

Moreover, CSAB has also activated a link on the website to take a printout of locked choices. As per instructions, candidates must take a printout of the final locked choices for submission during reporting.

Online reporting process for Round 1

Candidates who accept the allotted seat under FREEZE/SLIDE/FLOAT options have to upload their documents and pay the required fees as per the CSAB information brochure by 10.00 PM tonight. The uploaded documents will be verified online and the final status (Seat Confirmation/Seat Cancellation) will be reflected in the candidates’ login on the CSAB-2020 Portal. The query response deadline has been extended to November 24, 6.00 PM.

The seat allotment result for the second round counselling will be declared on November 25 and the online reporting process will close on November 27 at 10.00 PM.

After completion of CSAB special rounds (I & II both), candidates who have confirmed allotted seat are required to report at the allotted Institute for admission during November 25-30 as per the instructions available on the allotted Institute website and complete all the admission modalities and pay the balance Institute Fee (as applicable), failing which their allotment may be cancelled and no refund will be admissible.

A total number of 7,445 seats remain vacant after six rounds of JoSAA allotment this year for which CSAB is conducting a special round.

The special round will be conducted only for NITs, IIITs and other GFTIs (except IITs) after completion of all the JoSAA rounds. This will be open to all the candidates who have appeared for the JEE Main exam and have accepted and paid the Partial Admission Fee against the JoSAA-2020 allotted seat or whose admissions was withdrawn or cancelled can participate and need to pay a registration fee of Rs. 2000.