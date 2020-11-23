The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card/call letter for the 2020 Circle-Based Officer (CBO) recruitment exam that is scheduled to be conducted on November 28. The call letter can be downloaded from the SBI career page, sbi.co.in/careers

At the login page (link given below), enter the Registration No/Roll No and date of birth (dd-mm-yy) at the required places to download the Call Letter. Take a printout and save a copy for future reference.

Here is the direct link to the SBI CBO recruitment exam call letter.

The online test will have two sections, one objective type and another descriptive type, with total marks of 250 and for 2.5 hours’ duration. The scheme of the exam can be accessed at this link.

SBI had allowed candidates to choose their exam centre, the link for which remained active from November 11 to November 16. The exam is being conducted to fill 3,850 Circle-Based Officer for 8 circles spread throughout the country.

All the candidates who clear the online exam will be shortlisted for an interview round where the document verification process will also be completed. The notification for the recruitment was released on July 27 and the application process went on until August 16, 2020.