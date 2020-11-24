Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the NEET-UG 2020 mock seat allotment result on November 23. Along with the allotment result, list of candidates from and outside Karnataka who are eligible to participate in the counselling process was also released.

Candidates can make necessary changes on their choices based on the mock seat allotment on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. The 1st allotment result for Karnataka NEET-UG counselling will be declared today at 8.00 pm which can be accessed on the original website.

Here are the direct links for list of eligible candidates and mock seat allotment result:

MOCK Allotment Result for Medical/Dental

Provisional Verified Final list of Non Karnataka Eligible candidates

Provisional Verified Final list of Eligible candidates

After the 1st allotment result is declared, payment of admission fees and uploading of documents online can be done from November 25 to November 26 (1.00 pm). The original documents must be submitted in person at the KEA, Bengaluru, on or before November 28 (1.00 pm). One must report to their allotted colleges on or before November 28 (4.00 pm).

Here is the direct link to access the first round of Karnataka NEET UG 2020 schedule.

The counselling process is being conducted for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses and other medical undergraduate degree offered in the state of Karnataka. The round 2 counselling schedule will be released in the near future on the official website.

The counselling is done based on the NEET UG 2020 exam which was conducted on September 23 and the result for which was released on October 17. Students and candidates are requested to keep checking the official website for further updates regarding the NEET UG Counselling.