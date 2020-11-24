West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the answer key of the examination held to recruit Motor Vehicles Inspector (Non-Technical) for the state transport department. The recruitment drive to fill 19 vacancies for the said post was first notified in 2019 and the exam was held in different centres in Kolkata on November 22 this year. Over 18,000 candidates appeared for the test.

Those who appeared for the exam “are advised to compare the answer keys with the question papers very carefully, and indicate the Test Booklet Series and the Serial Number(s) of Question(s),” a notice from the Commission has said. The exam was held in a multiple-choice question (MCQ) format.

Objections to the answers can be raised on the West Bengal PSC official website, wbpsc.gov.in, or by accessing the dedicated link at pscwbapplication.in, between November 26 and December 3. “Any incongruity reported after the aforesaid date would not be considered,” the notice said.

Here is the direct link to Motor Vehicles Inspector (Non-Technical) exam Answer Key.