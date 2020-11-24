West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the personality test round schedule for the 2018 Sub-Inspector in the Subordinate Food & Supplies Service, Grade-III, under Food & Supplies Department, Govt. of West Bengal. The personality test will be conducted from December 1 to December 24, 2020.

All the candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam can check the schedule for the exact date and time when their personality test is scheduled. Individual candidate schedule details are available on the official website, wbpsc.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to access the WBPSC SI Personality Test schedule.

The call letter for the personality test will be available on November 25 on the official website. Candidates must download the call letter and go through all the instructions carefully.

Candidates must also being their original documents for verification purpose after which their interview will be conducted. Candidates are suggested to go through all the details carefully.