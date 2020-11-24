The National Institute Of Open Schooling (NIOS) October 2020 Public Examination for Secondary and Senior Secondary programmes will be held between January-February, 2021, and the date sheet will be ‘announced shortly’ at the official website – nios.ac.in.

According to the NIOS notice released Monday, students need to register and pay the examination fee for Secondary and Senior Secondary from November 23 to December 10. Registration after that till December 15 and 21 will draw a late fee of Rs 100 per subject and Rs 1,500 per learner respectively.

Candidates will be required to submit the exam fee of Rs 250 per subject (Theory) and Rs 120 additional fee for practicals in subjects having both theory and practicals within the stipulated time. The fee can be paid through online mode only.

Students are advised to keep track of updates on the NIOS website.

Here is the direct link for Registration for NIOS Jan/Feb 2021 Examination.