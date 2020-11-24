Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will release the e-admit cards for the recruitment exam of 484 Forest Guard and 236 Forester on Wednesday, November 25. Candidates set to appear for the written exam for the two posts due on December 16 and 20 respectively must download the e-admit cards from the CSBC website, csbc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates are required to carry a printout of the admit card along with identity proof such as an Aadhar Card/voter ID card/driving license at the examination centre.

CSBC has also issued a specimen copy of the OMR answer sheet for both exams for the convenience of the candidates. The link for the same is given below.

The recruitments are being done by the CSBC for the state Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department. The online application process for the given posts ran through July-September this year.

Here is the CSBC notification regarding e-admit card and specimen OMR for Forester.

Here is the CSBC notification regarding e-admit card and specimen OMR for Forest Guard.