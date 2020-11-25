Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will be releasing the first allotment result for the NEET-UG 2020 today, November 25. The 1st allotment was scheduled to be released yesterday at 8.00 pm but was postponed for today.

The allotment result is expected to be released at 12.00 noon on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. The reporting time for students has also been extended and the deadline to report at the allotted college is November 30 (4.00 pm).

The mock seat allotment result along with the list of eligible candidates to participate in the state’s NEET UG counselling was released in the morning of November 24. Here are the direct links for the list of eligible candidates and mock seat allotment result:

MOCK Allotment Result for Medical/Dental

Provisional Verified Final list of Non Karnataka Eligible candidates

Provisional Verified Final list of Eligible candidates

The deadlines for payment of admission fees and uploading of documents and submission of original documents in person at the KEA, Bengaluru, is also expected to issued along with the first allotment result.

The counselling process is being conducted for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses and other medical undergraduate degree offered in the state of Karnataka. The round 2 counselling schedule will be released in the near future on the official website.

The counselling is done based on the NEET UG 2020 exam which was conducted on September 23 and the result for which was released on October 17. Students and candidates are requested to keep checking the official website for further updates regarding the NEET UG Counselling.