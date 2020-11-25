Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will shortly release the first allotment result for the NEET-UG 2020 today, November 25. The eligible candidates will be allowed to exercise their choices by the seat allotted on November 26 and 27, authorities announced on Wednesday.

The payment of admission fees by Choice 1 and Choice 2 candidates will be allowed from 11 am on November 26 till 5 pm on November 28. Choice 1 candidates can submit their original documents at the KEA, Bengaluru, from 11 am on November 27 till 5 pm on November 29.

The deadline for reporting at the Allotted Medical/Dental College by Choice 1 candidates as per the eligibility and verification slips is 4 pm on November 30. Candidates can visit the official website https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ for more details.

You can check out the schedule here.

The 1st allotment, which was scheduled to be released yesterday at 8.00 pm, is likely to be out shortly.

The mock seat allotment result along with the list of eligible candidates to participate in the state’s NEET UG counselling was released in the morning of November 24. Here are the direct links for the list of eligible candidates and mock seat allotment result:

MOCK Allotment Result for Medical/Dental

Provisional Verified Final list of Non Karnataka Eligible candidates

Provisional Verified Final list of Eligible candidates

The counselling process is being conducted for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses and other medical undergraduate degree offered in the state of Karnataka. The round 2 counselling schedule will be released in the near future on the official website.

The counselling is done based on the NEET UG 2020 exam which was conducted on September 23 and the result for which was released on October 17. Students and candidates are requested to keep checking the official website for further updates regarding the NEET UG Counselling.