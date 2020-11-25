Border Security Force (BSF) has announced the result of the November 8 written exam held to recruit constables for BSF and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Candidates can check the result on BSF’s official website, bsf.gov.in.

The candidates who have cleared the written exam will have to appear for the Medical Examination Test (MET) to be conducted from December 1-14 at various centres. The date, time and venue of MET for shortlisted candidates are mentioned against their names in the merit list PDF document. They will have to carry their written exam admit card, four passport size photo and valid photo-bearing identity proof.

Steps to download BSF Constable (GD) 2020 result/merit list:

Visit the BSF website bsf.gov.in Hover the cursor on ‘What’s News’ section on homepage and click on ‘Latest’. Click on ‘Result of written examination for the post of CT in BSF and CISF’. A PDF with details of result and shortlisted candidates will automatically download. Check your name in the merit list.

In the PDF, the list of candidates who cleared the written exam and shall appear for the medical test is attached in Annexure IV that can be located on page 538 of the document. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the BSF to check further details.

A total of 2,960 male candidates have been selected for the MET to fill 1,184 posts while 374 female candidates cleared the exam for 172 vacancies.